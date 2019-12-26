Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja REVEALS her son's name; Shares his adorable pictures

On the pious occasion of Christmas, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja, who played the role of Rita Reporter took to her Instagram to share first clear photos of her son and also revealed his name. Check it out.

On the pious occasion of Christmas, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja, who played the role of Rita Reporter took to her Instagram to share first clear photos of her son and also revealed his name. For the unversed, she and hubby Malav Rajda have christened their son as Ardaas Rajda. She captioned the same as, "On the occasion of Christmas we Introduce little santa of our lives.. ARDAAS RAJDA. Merry Christmas."

She shared two photos, in one the baby Ardaas is peacefully sleeping and looking cute as Santa. And the other picture was of a family portrait with Priya and Malav looking over their son in an adorable way. A few days back, she had shared a black and white picture of herself with her son.

For the unversed, the actress was blessed with a baby boy on November 27 and she had announced the good news on her Instagram page. She had shared a picture of Ardaas' tiny feet and wrote," Our home has grown by two feet!ITS A BOY!! We r overwhelmed with the joy!! Happy to Announce the arrival of our lil angel on 27th November."

Check out the pictures right below.

The actress had posted several pictures on her Instagram handle from her maternity photo shoot. In the same, the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. In a few photos from the shoot, we saw her TMKOC co-stars Nidhi Bhanushali and Kush Shah as well.

