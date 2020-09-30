Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja tests COVID 19 positive; Dilip Joshi prays for speedy recovery

Priya Ahuja, who played the role of Rita reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Her co-stars Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Samay Shah (Gogi), and Jheel Mehta (OG Sonu) wished her a speedy recovery. Take a look.

Priya Ahuja, who played the role of Rita reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actress took to her social media handle to break down the news of her being detected with COVID-19. Priya revealed that she has been diagnosed with the virus, but she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

The actress also shared that she has been following all safety and precautionary rules as per the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) guidelines. Further, Priya revealed that she was not shooting for all this while and was at home when she contracted COVID-19. She urged everyone to be safe and not take the disease lightly. Priya also asked everyone who has been in close proximity to her in the past few days to undergo COVID-19 tests immediately for safety reasons. Lastly, she requested her fans, followers, and well-wishers to keep her and her son in their prayers.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Neha Mehta aka Anjali wants to RETURN to the show? Here's what she said

'It is my duty to inform you all that I have been tested COVID- 19 positive. I am asymptotic and doing okay. I’m following instructions provided by doctors and BMC. I’m in home quarantine. In case if any of you came in touch with me in the last 2-3 days get yourself tested, please. I haven’t been shooting and was at home all this while still got this virus. Keep yourself safe and don’t forget to wear the mask. Don’t take it lightly. And please do keep me and my little one in your prayers,' read Priya's post.

Within moments of Priya sharing details of her health, her comment section was filled with messages, wherein fans sent their love and blessings for her. Not only fans but her co-stars from TMKOC including Dilip Joshi, Samay Shah, and Jheel Mehta also wished for her speedy recovery and prayed for her good health.

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal wrote, 'Will definitely pray for your speedy recovery Priya. Take care and get well soon.' Samay Shah aka Gogi commented, 'Get well soon.' Jheel Mehta, aka the Original Sonu, wrote, 'Take care didi. Hope to see you have a speedy recovery.'

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dayaben to finally make a comeback before Navratri on the show?

Priya's husband, Malav Rajda, who is also the director of TMKOC, wrote, 'Get well soon my champ. I will be by your side all the while, maybe out of this fear, you will get well soon.'

Take a look at Priya's post here:

Meanwhile, Priya has been on a maternity break. The actress welcomed a baby boy Ardas on November 27 last year (2019) with Malav. It was only yesterday that Navina Bole, who recently played a cameo in TMKOC also revealed about testing COVID-19 positive.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 episodes: Show's producer, director and team express happiness

Share your comment ×