Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu portrays the COVID 19 crisis through a painting

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat has recently made a beautiful painting depicting the current situation in the world owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out the painting made by him as well as his message for everyone.

The Coronavirus crisis has hit everyone hard and despite trying every measure to curb it, the situation has still not come under control. In the midst of all this, our country has also resorted to the 21-day lockdown as a measure to fight the pandemic. With nothing else to do during the lockdown, people have started indulging in creative and productive skills to make the most of their self-quarantine period. Our beloved TV celebs are no less in this regard.

Raj Anadkat who is popular among audiences as Tapu from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also been resorting to various means to keep himself busy at home. The actor has recently made an impressive painting that depicts the current situation prevailing around the world owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The painting shows mother earth wearing a mask with tears rolling down its eyes as the Coronavirus attacks it from everywhere.

Check out the below picture in which Raj is seen holding his painting:

Here’s what the actor writes in his caption, “EARTH IS CLOSED FOR REPAIR. Hi guys, here I have tried to share the current situation through a drawing. When you take and take, and don't give back, it causes an imbalance. I urge everyone in this difficult time to be there for each other, stranger or friend. The only way we will get through this is to be good. Be human. Help each other whenever you can. Obey the authorities, they know best. Show your gratitude to the ones on the front lines. And I promise you, we will get back earth that will be in much better shape and healed. We will fight Corona. We will win.”

