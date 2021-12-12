Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu to quit the show; Reports

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a popular sitcom, has been entertaining the audience for a long time. The characters have now become a part of common people. But within these many years, there have been changes in the characters also. And now the reports are coming in that Raj Anadkat, who portrays Tapu’s character in the comedy-drama, will be quitting the show. This will be shocking for his fans as he enjoyed a huge fan following on social media.

According to the ETimes report, the actor has already put down the papers. Raj was thinking of leaving the show and had spoken to the production house about the same. They had a chat about it but reportedly things did not reach a conclusion. His contract was also up for renewal and finally, the production house and the actor decided not to extend it. He decided to leave the show. The actor is expected to wrap up his shooting before Christmas.

It is worth mentioning here that Raj had joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and replaced Bhavya Gandhi in 2017. He became quite popular after playing the role of Dilip Joshi's on-screen son.

Earlier this year, Raj had grabbed the headlines when the dating rumours of him and Mummun Dutta surfaced online. He refuted the rumours and wrote on his social media account, "To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your 'COOKED UP' (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense."

