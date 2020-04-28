Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat REVEALS he initially auditioned for a cameo in the show

Raj Anadkat aka Tapu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reveals that he had earlier auditioned for a cameo role in the show. Read on for further details.

There is hardly anyone who does not like the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. Moreover, the characters from the show including Jethalal, Taarak Mehta, Daya Ben, Babita, etc. have become household names now. Jethalal and Daya Ben’s son Tapu also happens to be a popular character from the show who is played by Raj Anadkat. This role was initially played by Bhavya Gandhi.

Talking about Raj, he has made a major revelation in a recent interview with a media portal. The young actor states that he had initially auditioned for playing a cameo role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Raj reveals that he and his parents have always been ardent fans of the show. He then states that he has gone to audition for a character’s role on the sets of the show in which he spotted Disha Vakani and many other actors.

However, Raj was unfortunately unable to click pictures with the actors which disappointed his mother. When she asked him the reason behind the same, the actor said that he will work with them one day. Finally, as luck would have it, the promising actor got a chance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Tapu and the rest is history. As of now, Raj has been making the most of home quarantine by indulging in some creative activities. A few days back, the actor stunned everyone by playing Money Heist’s ‘Bella Ciao’ on the piano.

