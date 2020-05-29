Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat on the show completing 3000 episodes, favourite scenes & more

In a recent interview, Raj Anadkat has talked about the plans of makers to mark the 3000 episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah through some grand celebrations. He also spills the beans about his favourite scenes.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and much-loved shows to be aired on Indian television. When the show first aired on TV back in 2008, no one could have imagined the heights of popularity that it has reached in the past decade. Apart from this, the star cast of the show have also become household names and of course, there is hardly any television buff who isn’t aware of Gokuldham society and its residents!

Now there is a piece of good news for all the ardent fans and viewers of the show. Very soon it is going to complete 3000 episodes which itself will make a big record in the history of Indian television. In an exclusive interview with a media portal, Raj Anadkat who plays the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has spilled the beans about the celebrations that have been planned to mark the special occasion.

The promising actor has confirmed that there will be indeed some grand celebrations. He also reveals how they celebrated when the show had completed 2900 episodes. Raj states that the show’s producer Asit Modi had said that something grand will happen on the special occasion. The actor further hopes that the star cast will be able to give the audience the same entertainment package after the lockdown. Ask him about his favourite scene from the show, Raj reveals that he loved his entry scene which was shot using multiple props, fireworks, and trolley shots. He also states how everyone said that no one had such a grand entry in the show. The actor says that he loved the story that they did on laborers.

The role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was initially played by Bhavya Gandhi who later quit the show and was replaced by Raj Anadkat. Needless to say, Raj has been aptly portraying the role of Tapu since then and winning millions of hearts. Apart from Raj, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also features Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Palak Sidhwani and others in the lead roles. It is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television and has been faring well at the TRP charts ever since the beginning.

