Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay Shah aka Gogi attacked by goons, gets threatened; Files a complaint

Samay Shah, who plays the role of Gogi, has filed a police complaint. The actor was mugged some goons, who even threatened his life. Read on.

Samay Shah, who plays the role of Gogi in Sab TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has filed a police complaint. In a shocking piece of news, the actor was attacked by goons on October 27 (2020), outside his residence in Borivali. He took to his social media handle to reveal this shocking incident with fans, and also shared the image of the attacker via a CCTV capture.

Through his social media handle, Samay shared, 'This man came in my building two days ago and started abusing me for no reason. I have no idea who is he? What was the reason behind abusing me?' Further, Samay added that the unknown man also gave him a life threat. 'He was also giving me a threat that I will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens,' he had shared.

Take a look at Samay's Instagram story regarding the incident here:

However, in a conversation with DNA, Samay revealed that this was not the first time that he was getting such threats and had to face such upsetting situations. Samay revealed that the same man had not once, but earlier visited his house twice.

Sharing what happened on October 27, when the unknown man along with some other goons visited his house in Mumbai's Borivali area, Samay revealed that it was the third time that such an incident took place. He reiterated that he does not know the person in question and why he is abusing and threatening him. Samay revealed that the man had asked the watchman of his building society regarding his whereabouts. Meanwhile, he returned to his building from one of his shoots and the man saw him and started abusing him.

"He said 'kaat dalunga tujhe, dekh lena kya karega (I will cut you into pieces). I was completely taken aback with what transpired because I have no personal issues with anyone. I am completely blank and clueless right now," Samay was quoted saying.

The young actor further added that he let out this information to people who love him as he thinks it would be better for him and his family if something unfortunate happens. He also clarified that he did not want the goons to put out an alternate version of the incident, and thus he decided to share this with everyone. 'I treat my fans very kindly and I know how to respect them. Therefore, I wanted to make sure that the truth is out, said Samay.

Lastly, when asked if he has filed an FIR with the police, Samay confirmed saying, 'I have filed a police complaint.'

