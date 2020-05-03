Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu reveals his family's first REACTION on seeing him on TV

Raj Anadkat,who plays the role of Tapu in popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, recently revealed his family's first reaction when they saw him onscreen. Here's what he said.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs no introduction. The Sab TV sitcom has been entertaining us for many many years now. While the humour of the show is unmatchable, the characters and story are extremely relatable to real-life. Though the cast is quite huge, most of us love 'Tapu Sena' the most. They are chirpy, notorious, but also very well behaved. The gang gives us major friendship goals and often teaches us tough lessons in the simplest of ways.

If you've been an ardent follower of the show, you might know that character of Tapu was earlier essayed by Bhavya Gandhi. However, after his exit, Raj Anadkat took over and made his own space in the hearts of the audience. Initially, fans were skeptical if Raj would be able to justify the role, but he did with utter perfection and gave the character charm of his own. Today, the young actor has a fan base of his own, and people love his acting chops. He has wowed everyone with his cute looks and amazing performance.

But, do you know how Raj's family reacted on seeing him on screen for the first time? Well, the handsome hunk recently spilled the beans about this is a live chat with a leading entertainment portal. Revealing his family's first reaction on seeing him on TV, Raj said that his family members were left teary-eyed. Yes, his family shed tears when they saw him on the show for the first time. He mentioned that he had once casually told his mother that he will with the TMKOC cast, and suddenly the wish came true as he bagged the role. He said that is family members were very emotional watching him on the show.

Raj further credited his mom for being the guiding force and power behind his success and him being a part of Television. He stated that is his mother has been very instrumental in getting him in the world of acting and entertainment. Raj said that she was very keen on seeing him onscreen as an actor and thus used to take him for multiple auditions. Ultimately, his journey started with TMKOC.

Meanwhile, no new episodes of the show are being aired currently due to the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. What are your thoughts about Raj's story? Are you missing TMKOC and its cast? Let us know in the comment section below.

