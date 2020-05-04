Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu REVEALS if he is single or in a relationship

Raj Anadkat, better known as Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, recently spilled the beans about his relationship status. Want to know if he is single or taken? Read on to find out.

If there's one show that has been successfully winning hearts since its inception, it is none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The popular sitcom started its journey on TV in 2008 and has been tickling our funny bones for more than 15 years now. Despite being the longest-running show on television, it still is one of the most loved and watched shows. What makes TMKOC different are its relatable characters and real-life situations. The storyline is simple yet engaging, which makes viewers stay connected to the show.

However, amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown fans are missing new episodes of TMKOC. Not only this, but they are also yearning to see their favourite characters on screen again. While there is still time for the shutdown to be uplifted, Tapu aka Raj Anadkat recently got into a fun chat with a leading entertainment portal to entertain his fans. He also spilled some goofy secrets, from his personal and professional life. From sharing his quarantine routine to his best memories on the sets of TMKOC, Raj spoke about everything very casually.

The young actor did not shy away from answering fan questions also. So, when a fan asked him about his relationship status, Raj did not mince words. Yes, he revealed if he is single or dating someone in real-life. Without running around the bush, Raj gave a straightforward answer. Revealing his relationship status, Raj said, 'No, nothing of that sort as of now. I think if there will be anything like that people will surely know about it.' Yes, Raj openly said that he is not seeing anyone and is happily single.

Earlier, rumours were abuzz that Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu is dating Kush Shah aka Goli, however, the young actress squashed the speculations. Rubbishing the news, Palak stated that they are 'just good friends'. Well, now Raj's revelation is sure going to make his female fans rejoice. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

