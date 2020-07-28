Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah completes 12 years: Producer Asit Kumarr Modi says, 'It feels like a dream'

As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 12 years of its run, producer Asit Kumarr Modi is over the moon with the achievement and expressed his gratitude towards fans and viewers.

SAB Tv’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah starring Dilip Joshi in the lead has been one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show, which was launched in July 2008, has been entertaining the audience for over a decade and has managed to rake in decent TRP numbers. Interestingly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 12 years of its run today and producer Asit Kumarr Modi is over the moon for the same. Calling the milestone a dreamy affair.

Expressing his gratitude towards the entire team of TMKOC and the viewers, Modi shared a statement and said, “We are entering the 13th year of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it is a matter of much happiness to all of us. It feels like a dream. When we had started the show back in 2008, our set was a temporary structure and we didn’t even know if we were going to make it into the next year. Today, the set and its many properties including Gokuldham Society, Sakharam, Bhide’s tuition classes, Gada Electronics, Madhavi’s pickles and papad, and needless to say, the characters have become household names. It is also a matter of pride to have achieved such recognition through the show. I thank my artists, my directors, my scriptwriters, my crew and the rest of the team who work tirelessly behind the scene and for their unwavering support through all these years. And I cannot thank my viewers enough for the love they have showered us with since the beginning.”

On the other hand, Dilip, who plays the role of Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is also elated over this milestone and thanked the makers and the viewers. “Today is 28th July 2020 and exactly 12 years ago on this day in 2008, the first episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was aired. 12 years and over 2950 episodes till date! God has been truly very kind to me and I thank the gods for their blessings. I have said this before and I say it again today that I am grateful to the legendary humourist - Late Shri Taarak Mehta Ji. I thank Asit Bhai for making the show and leading it into the 13th year and last but definitely not the least, I thank the viewers from the bottom of my heart for their love all through these last 12 years,” he added.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal joins Instagram; Here's his FIRST 'special' post

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×