Taare Zameen Par: Kapil Dev Hema Malini & Ajay Devgn come together to promote Shankar Mahadevan's singing show

Indian Television viewers were taken aback when several TV shows were pulled down by makers during or after the COVID-19 lockdown phase in the country. From Beyhadh 2 to Patiala Babes, a number of daily soaps went off-air, leaving fans shocked and disheartened. However, slowly and steadily, things started getting normal, and some new TV shows knocked on the viewers' screens.

Now, another show is all set to leave the TV audience enthralled. No, it's not a daily soap, but keeping up with the wave of reality shows, a new singing reality show is here. We're talking about 'Taare Zameen Par.' The name sounds familiar, right? Yes, a singing reality show with the name of 's movie 'Taare Zameen Par' will air from today, i.e. November (2020), on Star Plus. Just like you might have guessed, this singing reality show will revolve around 'children' who have a gift of music, and singing skills.

The show will highlight the musical journey of twenty (20) children who will be mentored by Shankar Mahadevan, Tony Kakkar, and Jonita Gandhi. It will explore the talent, personality, and goofiness of young singing wonders. Yes, these much-loved singing personalities will not guide the little singing talents for a better future. Taare Zameen Par will be hosted by beauties, Aakriti Sharma (of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala) and ace comedian, Sugandha Mishra.

Several popular Bollywood celebrities like Tisca Chopra, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Remo Dsouza, and cricketer Kapil Dev have shot for 'special promos' for the show. Joining them is who has extended his support to this 'unique' singing show for kids.

Here's a sneak peek from the singing reality show Taare Zameen Par:

Masoomiyat rahegi, competition se door. Na koi baccha hoga, jeetne pe majboor. Sacche dil se niklenge geet. Har kisi ki yahaan hogi jeet #TaareZameenPar TONIGHT 6:30pm only on @StarPlus — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 2, 2020

Taare Zameen Par will every Weekend - Saturday and Sunday on Star Plus. Are you excited to see young singers make you hum and groove to the tunes of their melodious voices? Let us know in the comment section below.

