Taare Zameen Par: Zeenat Aman turns 'special guest' for RD Burman episode; Shares interesting stories of life

Yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman is all set to grace the reality show 'Taare Zameen Par' as a 'special guest' for the RD Burman special episode. Read on to know more.

Taare Zameen Par, a unique singing reality show that gave a platform to young aspiring singers, kick-started its journey on November 2 on Television. Within a few episodes, the Star Plus show grabbed the eyeballs of the audience and made a special place in their hearts. Now, the upcoming episodes of Taare Zameen Par will leave the viewers extremely elated as a special guest is all set to grace the show.

Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than yesteryear's most beautiful actress Zeenat Aman. Yes, Zeenat Aman has turned 'special guest' for Taare Zameen Par. The actress will appear on the 'special episode' that is dedicated to celebrate the prowess of late R.D. Burman. Yes, Taare Zameen Par contestants will pay a special tribute to one of the most predominant musical forces in Indian cinema, Rahul Dev Burman. Zeenat Aman will be left awestruck by the young talents of the show and will shower them with praises.

She will have a gala time with the little singers, as they swoon everyone with their magical voices. Not only this, but Zeenat Aman will also take down memory lane, as she shares some 'interesting' moments from her personal and professional life. She will share some never-before-heard anecdotes of her experience working with R.D. Burman ji. The yesteryear actress will also open up about the shooting and choreography experiences back in the day. Zeenat ji will also share how she would don the designer's hat for creating her looks and how she was tagged as the 'style icon' of those times.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of the show:

Zeenat ji will also look back in time as she will reveal some beautiful moments from her childhood. She will open up about being a very good student and unveil how she dreamt of working at the United Nations (UN) as a linguist. This special episode dedicated to R.D. Burman featuring Zeenat Aman will air on Star Plus on December 2 and 3, i..e tomorrow and the day after. Well, it certainly will be an entertaining and enthralling episode. So, don't miss to watch Taare Zameen Par.

Meanwhile, Shankar Mahadevan, Tony Kakkar, and Jonita Gandhi are mentoring the young talents on the show. Aakriti Sharma (of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala) and comedienne Sugandha Mishra have donned the hosts' caps for the singing reality show. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of Taare Zameen Par? Let us know in the comment section below.

