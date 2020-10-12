Take a cue from Divyanka Tripathi on how to sassily shut down a user attempting to troll her

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is an avid social media user, has proved that she isn’t the one to take trolls on her.

is a true blue sassy girl and there is no doubt about it. The actress is known for her cool and calm demeanor but there is no scope to get away with trolling her. When the entire Mumbai experienced power cut today, Divyanka was no different and like anyone of us, she tweeted wondering what led to this sudden power supply cut. One of the Twitter user tried to use this opportunity to troll her but Divyanka hit back with such calmness which was enough to shut him down.

She wrote, "बेवजह हीरो मत बनिये अंकल. काम तो सरकारी था जिस में मेकअप की ज़रुरत नहीं. पर विशेष टिप्पणियाँ तो इस प्रकार करते हैं आप लोग जैसे जगह जगह बिग बॉस का कैमरा लगाया हो .कुछ अच्छा लिखें, आशिर्वाद दें, अन्यथा काम से काम रखें! (Why are you trying to act as a hero for no reason? My work was government related which did not need me to put makeup on but the way you'll comment on every small thing looks like you think a Bigg Boss camera is capturing you everywhere. Why don't you focus on your work rather than meddling in other matters. If you have to give anything, give blessings)"

Responding to this, the user tried to attempt at sarcasm yet again but Divyanka replied it with uber cool candour. The user wrote that he is blessing Divyanka to do good work and work in films but also advised her to stay away from drugs angle and clan. To this, she wrote, "यह बात बहुत अच्छी लगी. दिल से धन्यवाद

आज कल सब अमूमन तौर पर दूसरों को बिना वजह गलत ही मान के चलते हैं. कलाकार कितने भी मजबूत दिखें, दिल तो दुखता है.जिस रोज़ से पिताजी इस शहर के हवाले कर भोपाल गए, प्रयास यही है कि उन का सर फ़ख़्र से ऊँचा रहे! यह कमल कीचड में भी कमल ही रहेगा. (What you said is absolutely heartening. From the day my father left me in Mumbai to achieve my dreams, my endeavour has bee to make him proud. This lotus will blossom in dirt)"

Well, what do you think of this entire exchange?

