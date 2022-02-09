Take an inside look at Shark Tank India's 'shark' Anupam Mittal's lavish lifestyle, cars and more

Anupam Mittal is among the most loved judges of the reality show Shark Tank India. He is an alumnus of Boston University and co-founder of Shaadi.com. The founder of People Group lives a lavish lifestyle and owns some luxurious cars. Here, take a look at Shark Tank India’s judge Anupam Mittal’s lifestyle, net worth, family, and other aspects of his magnificent life.

Anupam Mittal is married to model Anchal Kumar. The couple tied the knot on 4 July 2013 in Jaipur. The couple is blessed with a child. His father’s name is Gopal Krishna Mittal and his mother’s name is Bhagwati Devi Mittal. He is a father of an adorable daughter, Alyssa. He also owns a dog. Anupam Mittal was born on 23 December 1971 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, and is residing in Mumbai.

Mittal started Sagaai.com in 1997. In 2001, he quit his job at MicroStrategy, moved back to India, and renamed the site to Shaadi.com. The company has made its presence in its field in a few years, more than 30 million users are present on the platform.

Anupam Mittal owns Lamborghini Huracan. The car is sold in India for 230000 Dollars (3.43 Crore Rupees). The car comes with a 3L V6 Diesel Engine which leads to a generation of 572 hp and a 760 Nm of torque. This car can attain a maximum speed of 325 Km/hr. Also, the car can rush to 100 Km/hr in 3.2 seconds.

He is an actor, founder, and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com. His net worth is around 50 million Dollars (373 Crore Rupees). He is also the founder of Makaan.com and Mauj.com. The latter is a video-sharing app similar to TikTok while the former is a real estate portal.

Anupam Mittal got into angel investing in 2007. His company has now invested in 94 businesses like Ola, Sapience, Dhruva, and many more. He has also invested in two Bollywood films, Flavors and 99. He is the co-founder of the Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). Not only this, he the co-founder of IAMAI, but he was also its chairman in the past. He is also the founding co-chairman of H2 India.

Anupam Mittal is very fond of non-vegetarian food.

He is also fond of kickboxing and whenever he gets the time he tries to get engaged in a session of boxing.

Anupam Mittal loves to travel around the world.





Also read- Shark Tank First Episode Review: A go-to reality show for every budding entrepreneur