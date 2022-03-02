Take a look at expensive car collection of Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal

Supernatural show Naagin 6 is one of the most popular shows on television currently. This is the sixth which is being aired and it stars Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. Well, fans are loving their pair and even hailing the current season. Recently, the show was trending and fans mentioned that it reminded them of season 1 which starred Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani. Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra had gone off air as it failed to impress the audience.

Coming to Simba Nagpal, the actor is known for his performance in the serial Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He played the lead role of Virat Singh alongside Jigyasa Singh. He made his acting debut with the reality show MTV Splitsvilla on MTV Channel. The actor also participated in Colors TV’s popular television reality show Bigg Boss Season 15. Though his journey was not long but he surely left a mark on audiences’ minds. Well, now there are also reports that he has been approached for the upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

But there is no confirmation till now. However, apart from this, he is also fond of cars. He has recently purchased his dream car last year. He is is a proud owner of a BMW.

Take a look here:

