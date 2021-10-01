Take a sneak peek into Rubina Dilaik’s Maldives vacation

Rubina Dilaik is having the time of her life in one of the most beautiful destinations in the world- the Maldives. The Bigg Boss 13 winner and her husband Abhinav Shukla jetted off to the tropical island to celebrate the latter’s birthday which was on September 27. While Rubina and Abhinav are busy making memories in the Maldives, the actors are ensuring to share glimpses of their vacation with the fans.

Rubina and Abhinav’s vacation is all about the sun, water, sand, and lots of laughter. The actress’ jaw-dropping photos from her vacation have not only left fans stunned but also made them crave a holiday. From enjoying water sports to having lunch on the beach, Rubina and Abhinav are having the best of their time on the island. Just a few moments back, the actress took to her gram and dropped some mesmerizing pictures in a red hot bikini. The actress has been creating beachwear trends with her gorgeous attires. In the picture series, Rubina can be seen posing for the camera. Sharing the photographs, she wrote, “A Lunch date like never before…….. the drop-dead gorgeous view, just us on the Island……. !! surreal.” Earlier, she also shared pictures of her and Abhinav enjoying water ride.