Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to return on the show but there’s a TWIST

Disha Vakani, who was seen playing the lead role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, left the show due to her maternity break in 2017.

Disha Vakani is a popular actress in the telly world courtesy her stint in SAB Tv’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress was seen playing the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in the show and she became a household name with her unique style, funny laughter or her passion for Garba. While it was a treat to watch her on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the fans have been missing her presence on the show for over two years now after Disha took maternity leave in 2017.

But looks their wait is likely to end soon as according to the recent buzz, Disha will be returning on the show soon. As per a report published in Bollywood Life, the actress will be seen in a special episode during the grand celebration of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s 12 years. To note, the popular family drama will be completing its 3000 episodes soon and the team is, reportedly, planning to celebrate this achievement in a grand way. And while Disha has been an integral part of the show for years, this celebration will certainly be incomplete without her. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is expected to begin the shooting soon. Producer Asit Modi had welcomed the decision of Maharashtra government to resume the shoot with all the rules and regulations.

“This is a welcome decision. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and we thank the Government for allowing us to shoot now by following the guidelines. Hopefully, we’ll soon be able to resume the shootings after receiving the final permissions from authorities and deliver quality entertainment to our audiences which they’ve been so eagerly waiting for. Even during the lockdown, our show gave people something positive and fun to watch along with their family. The show has been spreading happiness even during these trying times when things were uncertain and we plan to continue spreading smiles as we’ve been for the last 12 years,” he was quoted saying.

Credits :Bollywood Life

Share your comment ×