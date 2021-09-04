Teachers' Day 2021: Bhide from TMKOC to Chanakya, 5 popular characters of teacher on TV

Our teachers play a very important roles in the building years of our lives. They guide us at every step for helping us become a better a human being being and achieving success in life. There have been numerous movies made on teachers, but the television industry is not behind either. Numerous shows have been made in mainstream television, in which teachers have played a vital role in them. One of the most popular examples is the show Chanakya, in which the importance of a teacher has been stated in the show. Given below are some popular shows in which the teachers played an important part.

Hip Hip Hurray

The show is considered a timeless classic and it was based on the lives of class 12th students. It included their relationship problems, interactions, failures and successes. In the show, the actor Vinay Pathak played the very popular character of English teacher, Vinny sir and Suchitra Pillai portrayed the role of Alaknanda ma’am, a stylish physics teacher. Their characters became very popular in the show.

TMKOC

In the popular sitcom, Mandar Chandwadkar plays the role of a righteous and dedicated teacher. He is always seen concerned about the well-being of his students and often takes pains to help them out in studies.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Popular comedian Sugandha Mishra was seen playing the role of a teacher named Vidyawati in the entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show. People loved her character as she always to teach everyone.

Chanakya

It was a limited series which was originally telecasted on Doordarshan. It offered a fictional view of the life and time of the 4th century BCE Indian economist, strategist and political theorist, Chanakya, who was guru and mentor of Chandragupta Maurya.

Teacher

The show focused the lives of a bunch of students in class 12th, as developed their bond and shared experience. The show focused on their relationships, love life, adventures, and more. It also focused on tthe important roles a few teachers played in these students’ life.

Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show: Neetu Kapoor reveals THIS astonishing fact about Kapoor family; Find out