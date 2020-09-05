Teachers’ Day: Divyanka Tripathi pens a heartfelt note for his family for teaching her most important of life

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Divyanka Tripathi has shared a beautiful post dedicated to her family.

Dahiya is one of the most adored actresses in television industry. The diva has not just carved a niche for herself in the industry with her stupendous acting skills but her she has also emerged as a social media queen and her Instagram posts are a rage among the fans. Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing adorable posts, Divyanka shared a special post on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Instagram and dedicated the day to her family.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared pictures of herself with her parents and her sister. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude towards her family for teaching her most important lessons of life. "त्वमेव माता च पिता त्वमेव । त्वमेव बन्धुश्च सखा त्वमेव ।

त्वमेव विद्या द्रविणम् त्वमेव । त्वमेव सर्वम् मम देव देव ॥ You are the ones who have taught me the most important lessons of my life @narendranathtripathi30 @neelam.tripathi121 @priyanka_sameer_tiwari. Missing @aishwaryatripathi380 in the pics.... but well you came the last...so better wish four of us on this day! #HappyTeachersDay #5thSeptember," Divyanka wrote in the caption.

Take a look Divyanka Tripathi’s Teachers' Day special post:

Meanwhile, Divyanka, who was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite . The actress is currently, enjoying the quarantine moments with husband Vivek Dahiya and the couple has been seen making the most of their time together. From turning hair stylist for Vivek, to doing work out together, cooking delicious meals to experimenting with photography skills, the couple has been doing it all and shelling out major relationship goals for all others out there.

