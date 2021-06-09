Team Anupamaa wraps up shooting in Silvasa after two months, heads back to Mumbai

The whole team of Anupamaa serial wraps shoot and heads to Mumbai to finally be with their families after two long months.

The show Anupamaa is regarded as the number one show on television screens and has the highest viewership in comparison to other daily soaps. The show is very popular for its interesting plot and engaging twists in the story. Owing to the pandemic situation and the lockdown in Maharashtra state, many makers of the shows had shifted their shoots to other states and cities like Bhopal, Goa, Lucknow, and others. The whole team of the show Anupamaa had shifted to Goa for the shooting and they worked in a bio bubble.

The shooting of the popular show was halted suddenly due to the lockdown declaration by the government. Hence, the entire cast and crew of the show had to move out of the city. They have been shooting continuously for the last two months in Silvasa and finally, the shoot has been wrapped. Now, with the completion of the shoot, all the cast and crew members including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Anagha Bhosale, Paras Kalnawat, and others, have headed back to Mumbai.

For the last two months, the cast of the show was shooting in a picturesque resort in Silvasa. They were away from their families as they were working together in a bio bubble. The cast had shared in several interviews that they were homesick and missed their families. Now, the serial will be shot in Mumbai itself. The actors who are already back home, have been sharing pictures to show their excitement about being with their families.

