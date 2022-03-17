Teejay Sidhu gets stranded at Delhi airport with her kids; Shares being forced to leave airport premises

Teejay Sidhu is facing a difficult situation presently as she had to board a flight to Delhi from Dubai. She got caught up in a visa issue. She was at the Delhi international airport with her 3 kids and was not allowed to board the Emirates flight to Dubai which took off at 4:15 pm, despite having her tickets for the same.

For the unversed, Teejay took off first to Delhi from Mumbai and from there was flying out to Dubai with her children. At the check-in counter, she was told that she cannot board the flight she had booked. Teejay shared with ETimes that the tickets have gone waste and the Emirates officials were rude and of no help either.

Karenvir Vohra's wife Teejay told ETimes TV that she was told that the visa of her two kids was only till January 2022, while the visa of her third kid was okay till March. She said that it is beyond her comprehension as she had got the visas for all her three kids together.

She continued, "What ruffled me further was that I was told that I need to go to the Immigration Office in a cab and get it all cleared. The 4:15 pm flight for which I was booked took off. It was only later that a senior from Emirates told me that I could speak to the Immigration office they had at the airport. Once I went there, things got sorted. Pray, why couldn't I have been told this before?"

Teejay added, "Worse, I have now been told to buy new tickets and they are not letting me remain in the airport premises until I buy those. They are saying I was late to arrive but then why did they stop me only at the Customs counter after issuing me boarding passes. I have put my foot down, let them throw me out and I shall see. I will buy my new tickets alright but can't they wait for a lady who has three kids, one of whom is an infant? They have said that they'll call the security for me and I have told them that they can do whatever they want. I repeat I shall buy the tickets at my convenient hour."

On being asked why she going to Dubai from Delhi and not Mumbai, she said that there was no ticket available.



