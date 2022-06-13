Tejasswi Kundrra trends after Karan Kundrra calls her soon-to-be 'daughter-in-law' on Dance Deewane Juniors

Tejasswi Prakash was seen co-hosting the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors with boyfriend-actor-host Karan Kundrra. The handsome hunk was in for several surprises by Tejasswi as she prepared a sweet and romantic act for him. Karan felt extremely emotional and it was visible through his expressions. He did not let his Ladoo (Tejasswi) go down on her knee instead he went down and proposed to her with a red heart-shaped balloon. Isn't that adorable! She made a solid entry by describing how her life's ride has become interesting with him in it.

Judges Marzi Pestonji, Neetu Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi are known to share a very friendly bond with their host Karan Kundrra. And, they couldn't stop gushing after seeing Tejasswi and his love for each other. While praising his ladylove, Karan said that Tejasswi is an amazing girlfriend, daughter and she may soon be the best "daughter-in-law" too. He continued by saying, "Ek baar Tejasswi Kundrra ke liye zordaar taaliyaan (sic)" (Please give a huge round of applause to Tejasswi Kundrra).

Watch the promo here

TejRan fans have been gushing over this video clip from Dance Deewane Juniors and have trended 'Tejasswi Kundrra' on Twitter. "TEJASSWI "KUNDRRA" THAT'S WHAT HE SAID!!! TEAM SHAADI WE WON. #TejRan," wrote a fan. Another wrote, "In today's DDJ episode. Kk:she is best daughter. She is best gf. And may be soon would be daughter in law. After few minutes. Kk: Give it up for Tejasswi kundrra. Omg i am eagerly waiting for this day man. #TejRan TEJRAN ADORNING DDJ (sic)"

One of the other fans gave a timeline about their conversation and how it has boiled down to marriage. "July 2021: "Look at him, eyes shining and waving and look at her, all smiley and blushing. They both are my favourites, wouldn't it be perfect if they dated each other?" June 2022: "Tejasswi Kundrra" I can die a happy girl !! #TejRan #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash (sic)," shared one of their fans.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will soon be seen on Dance Deewane Juniors once again.

