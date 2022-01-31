Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are quite literally painting the city 'pink' with their romance; PICS

It has not even been 24 hours since Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the Bigg Boss 15 winner and we have new updates about the Naagin 6 actress. Yes, did you not know? It was disclosed yesterday that Tejasswi will be the protagonist of Ekta Kapoor’s mega-successful Naagin series’ sixth installment. Well, Tejasswi won big yesterday! Coming to her latest update, she was spotted with her Bigg Boss beau Karan Kundrra today, looking absolutely adorable and in love! We must admit: Getting to see how the couple’s relationship unfolds outside BB house is going to be super entertaining. People, get your popcorn ready!

In the pics, both Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra looked quite stylish and mixed it up with comfort: the perfect kind of fashion. Karan sported a white graphic hoodie with light coloured pants. On the other hand, the gorgeous Tejasswi was clad in a baby pink crop top and long skirt and looked super elegant. The two looked adorable as they posed for the shutterbugs and interacted with each other. It seems like we will get a dose of their cute relationship frequently, Bigg Boss to not!

Check the pics:

Coming to the Bigg Boss finale that took place over the course of last weekend, Tejasswi Prakash won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the runner-up while Karan Kundrra bagged the second runner-up title. After lifting the trophy, Tejasswi posed for a happy picture with her parents and thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the journey. Sharing the glimpse, she wrote, “Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!”

