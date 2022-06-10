Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look fabulous as they celebrate her birthday in Goa; PICS

Television star and Naagin 6 lead, Tejasswi Prakash rang on her birthday today, 10th June. The actress had flown off to Goa with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, a few days back to celebrate her day together. Tejasswi and Karan fell in love inside the Bigg Bos 15 house and confessed love for each other on the show itself. The couple has a massive fan following on social media and fans lovingly gave them the nickname Tejran. The pictures of the couple from their last night's birthday celebrations are out and Tejasswi looks adorable as she cuts the cake.

In the pap pictures, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi are seen together as the latter cut’s cake for the paps. She looks adorable in a red floral short dress and Karan had sported a white printed shirt and blue pants. The couple was very excited to celebrate her first birthday together. Karan was seen dancing with joy as Tejasswi cut the cake and fed him with her hands. In other pictures, she is seen dressed for partying. She had sported a black crop top with black leather-like trousers and high heels. Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a white t-shirt and beige pants. Karan was seen kissing her on the forehead as they got clicked by the paps.

See photos and videos here-

Talking about her relationship with Karan, Tejasswi had shared with Etimes that they hardly get time with each other, but the hours that they spend together are really smooth. There’s an immense level of understanding in their relationship and somehow, they feel very settled. She added that their life is just going to work and coming back to each other, and they like it like that. She revealed that they have ups and downs, but she feels settled, secure and protected with him. Their fights also don’t last too long now.

