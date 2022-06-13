Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra resume work in full swing post her birthday celebration; VIDEO

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most-loved couples in the town, and their cute chemistry and down-to-earth attitude wins people's hearts. On Monday morning, the two were spotted making an entry together in Mumbai's Filmcity. Tejasswi wore a brown chequered shirt and pants while Karan wore an olive green tank top with lowers. The lovebirds were happy to be welcomed warmly on the set by the paparazzi. Seems like the fans will spot them hosting Dance Deewane Juniors once again.

Watch their video from the set here

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash became a massive hit as a couple after their Bigg Boss 15 journey. On June 10, the Naagin 6 actress celebrated her 29th birthday, and Karan made it very special for her. He shared pictures of them from their intimate get-together on the yacht. A video of Tejasswi curled up in Karan's arms also surfaced when they were surprised by the paparazzi's presence in Goa. The Dance Deewane Juniors' host left no stone unturned to make his ladylove's first birthday with him memorable.

Take a look at Karan Kundra's special birthday post for "princess" Tejasswi:

In a promo released by the makers of the kids' reality show, Tejasswi went down on her knees to hand over a rose to Karan but he immediately stopped her and instead hugged and kissed her. On the stage, Karan shared that ever since Tejasswi entered his life, it has changed for the best. The two are mostly seen in each other's company and enjoy it that way.

On the professional front, rumours were rife that Tejasswi Prakash will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. However, the fans may have to wait a little longer to see their favourite personality on the big screens yet. Talking about Karan and Tejasswi, they fell in love with each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and are fondly called 'TejRan.'

