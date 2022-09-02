Tejasswi Prakash and Shivangi Joshi REACT to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2's first episode; WATCH

Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh have returned with the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. For the unversed, the concept of this reality show revolves around the personal lives of Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam, and Seema, who are the star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni, respectively. It gives an insight into how the four Bollywood wives manage their lives at home and work and their equations with each other.

After the first season's success, the makers have now launched the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix. The show is receiving a thumbs up from the audience and is liked by the followers. Today, Netflix shared a video on its YouTube channel featuring the Television's popular divas Tejasswi Prakash and Shivangi Joshi. The two are decked up and seated to react to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2's first episode. While doing this, Tejasswi and Shivangi add some extra spice and play a fun game as they continue watching the show.

While watching the episode, the two Fabulous ladies of Television decide to play ‘Fab Spot Shots’. Before they begin, both explain the rule and say that they have a list of things that might happen in the episode, and they have to spot them. As per the rule, if Tejasswi spots something first then Shivangi will take a shot, and if Shivangi spots something first then Tejasswi will have to take a shot. So on, they start playing the game while having fun and deep conversations. After watching the first episode, Tejasswi asks Shivangi about her favorite character from the show. To which Shivangi says, "I love the Panday family because they are very interesting and they look like my family".

Tejasswi then asks Shivangi out of the four wives who she likes the most. Then Shivangi asks the same question to Tejasswi, to which the Naagin 6 actress replies, "I like Maheep because she is very funny". Then they talk about who won the game, and Shivangi Joshi turns out to be the winner of ‘Fab Spot Shots’.

About Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season one was first aired on Netflix in the year 2020 and got immense popularity among fans. The first season also featured Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and others in guest appearances. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 premiered on September 02 on Netflix.

