Tejasswi Prakash arrives on Dance Deewane Juniors set; Karan Kundrra rushes straight to her vanity

On Monday morning, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were snapped on the set of the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. While it is home for Karan as he hosts the show, it seems like there is something special in store for the 'Tejran' fans. Tejasswi walked in a striped black and white co-ord set with hair tied in a messy bun and flashed her smile at the shutterbugs present there to click her. They even teased the Naagin 6 actress saying that her birthday is just four days away, June 10.

Karan Kundrra rushes to meet Tejasswi Prakash in her vanity

Tejasswi Prakash smiled and walked into her vanity. Even after stepping inside, she posed for the paparazzi and while doing so, her phone almost slipped from her hand. They teased the actress by saying, "koi nahi, naya aa jayega" (Nothing to worry, you'll get a new phone). A few minutes later, Karan Kundrra arrived in a black shirt and lower with a cap, he looked cool in the look, which was even appreciated by the lensman. They informed her that Tejasswi 'ma'am' has already arrived, and he rushed straight to her vanity van to meet her.

Click here to see the adorable video:

Karan Kundra's happiness is at heights on seeing Tejasswi's correct spelling on her vanity door

Before entering the van, he saw her name stuck on the door and heaved a sigh of relief as the team finally got Tejasswi's spelling correct. Fans are excited to see what's in store for them. On the other hand, there are reports that Karan will play the love interest of Tejasswi in her supernatural show, Naagin 6. Apart from that, reports about them replacing Karan Johar as Bigg Boss OTT's host have also surfaced. That's not it, reports about Tejasswi making her big Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana also joins the list.

Bigg Boss 15 turned out to be very productive for these lovebirds. Ever since the show came to an end, the duo has been ruling everyone's hearts with their charisma.

Also Read: PIC: Tejasswi Prakash has the best plan if Karan Kundrra unfollows her on social media; Find out