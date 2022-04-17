Tejasswi Prakash, beau Karan Kundrra look picture-perfect in ethnic wear at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are undoubtedly one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The lovebirds always grab fans’ attention and make it to the headlines as and when they step out in the city. Their loved-up pictures go viral on social media in no time, while fans swoon over the couple. Tonight, Karan and Tejasswi were papped by the shutterbugs as they made an appearance at the star-studded Iftar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

Some time back, Karan and Tejasswi arrived at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party looking all fabulous in their ethnic wear. Tejasswi opted for a full-sleeved shimmery pink lehenga for the special event. Her hair was left open and she styled them in soft waves. The Naagin 6 actress kept her makeup glamourous, with blushed cheeks, mascara, and eye-shadow. She accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings. Karan Kundrra looked equally dashing and handsome in his all-white kurta and pajama look. Both of them smiled at the cameras, while the media personnel clicked them from a distance.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s pics:

For the unversed, Karan and Tejasswi featured together in the latest season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. They became good friends, and in a few weeks’ time, they fell in love and came into a relationship. Ever since then, fans have been going gaga over the new couple in town. They even have a couple name called ‘TejRan’ for the much-in-love actors.

