Tejasswi Prakash on bonding with beau Karan Kundrra’s mother: ‘I love her and she loves me’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most-talked-about couples in the television industry. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Even after coming out of the house, the couple is often spotted together. Recently in a chat with a news portal, Tejasswi opened up about her equation with beau Karan's mother.

Speaking with ETimes, Tejasswi said that they are similar in many ways. "Sasuma is too soon. But I love her and she loves me. We have a gala time whenever we meet. We are so similar in so many ways and whenever it comes to Karan, his mother and me, Karan is always on another team. It is very painful for Karan to watch his mother and me together (laughs). Because we are just crazy," she said.

Praising Karan’s mother, Tejasswi said that she speaks whatever is there in her heart and has no filter. The actress even said that she has pitched the idea with Karan to take both their mothers out soon.

Currently, Tejasswi is busy with her TV show, Naagin 6. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi revealed that her beau Karan Kundrra had guessed that when Ekta Kapoor had entered the BB 15 house, is when she had decided to cast her in the sixth season of the show. “It was just his guess but turns out that was the case, so that’s sweet. So I am glad I did Bigg Boss in that case because I have always wondered why Ekta ma'am had never cast me in any of her shows, but I am glad it’s finally worked out. I just hope that I work really hard, don’t let her down, and I hope the show does really well,” Tejasswi had said.

