Tejasswi Prakash buys Audi Q7; Takes the car home with boyfriend Karan Kundrra

From owning luxurious properties to swanky cars, actors never miss a chance to treat themselves to the things they love. On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi treated herself to a swanky black luxurious car. The actress who was accompanied by her beau Karan Kundrra recently brought a luxurious Audi Q7 which is worth Rs 80 lakhs. In the pictures, the actress can be seen posing while standing near the car with her boyfriend Karan.

Pictures feature the diva all dolled up in a black dress holding a pooja thali for welcoming her new Audi. Tejasswi looked glamorous in a full-sleeved mini dress. She left her hair open and completed her look with nude heels, while Karan looked dapper in a casual look. He donned a tie-dye shirt paired with black jeans and accessorized his look with white shoes and goggles. The showroom in the frame can be seen and was beautifully decorated with balloons.

In a picture, Tejasswi can be seen doing puja on her brand new car while in another picture the actress is breaking a coconut in front of her car with boyfriend Karan. The couple then took selfies with the car and posed for the camera.

Tejasswi Prakash is enjoying success after winning Bigg Boss 15. The diva bagged a lead role in Ekta Kapoor's superhit show Naagin 6 and is super occupied these days in shooting the show. Personally too, the diva is doing exceptionally good with beau Karan Kundrra. The two met each other in Bigg Boss 15 house as contestants and fell in love with each other. While Tejasswi won the trophy at the show, Karan became the second runner-up. The two were also starred in the music video "Rula Deti Hai".

