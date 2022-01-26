Tejasswi Prakash calls Shamita 'aunty', fans find old video of her taking offence when called the same

Recently, in Bigg Boss 15 house, Tejasswi Prakash got into a brawl with Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi referred to Shamita as "aunty" after accusing her of getting physical with her lover Karan Kundrra, which irritated Shamita. Tejasswi taunted Karan and Shamita after she offered him a massage during a task on the show. "It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha”.

Tejasswi said and later added, "Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi," after she saw her giving massage to Pratik Sehajpal. Shamita got angry and expressed that she is not saying anything for Karan’s sake. Outside the house, Bigg Boss fans found an old video where Tejasswi got offended after being called an aunty.

Bigg Boss fans pulled out old footage of Tejasswi from her time on Ladies Vs Gentlemen. The speakers in the episode debated whether calling a lady "aunty" is demeaning. Tejasswi claimed that she was once referred to as aunty by a man who was only a few years junior. So she shared, "Mere saath hua hai. I am like, ‘Main itni bhi badi nahi hoon. Aunty?’ I’ll be honest, maine aise react kiya hai."

She added that even when she called women who were genuinely a lot of years elder to her ‘aunty’, they got offended. She also said, "A lot of people jo aunty wale age group mein hai, they don’t want to believe ki woh aunty wale age group mein hai". Moreover, when Rithvik Dhanjani expressed it is not derogatory, Tejasswi said, "For women it is.”

