Tejasswi Prakash says 'Maine sab Karan pe chor diya hai' on her first V-Day plans with Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been the talk of the town since Bigg Boss 15. The duo found love for each other in the Bigg Boss house and expressed feelings for each other. It's Valentine’s day today and people all over the world express their love for their partners and make them feel pampered. It is also the first Valentine’s day for Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra, hence they want to make it special.

In an interview with Times of India, Karan shared, “It’s our first Valentine’s Day, so it will be special. I have to make it endearing. I know she doesn’t like elaborate plans as she is very simple. So, I have to plan everything keeping all of that in mind. I might go to her set, it’s like my second home now. I am going to ask them to relieve her a bit early (laughs). Also, I have worked with the production house for 13 years, they are like my family. I can get things arranged on the set, too.”

Tejasswi adds, “Even I wanted to do something special for him, but I have been occupied with my shoot. I asked him if I should take a day off, but he understands that my show (Naagin 6) has just started, and it’s not professional to do that. So I will be working today. Maine sab Karan par chhor diya hai.”

Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and Karan Kundrra became the third runner-up of the show. Tejasswi was offered the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s superhit franchise Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra has been a doting boyfriend for Tejasswi and the duo is often seen spending time together after her shoot.