Tejasswi Prakash on claims that she won Bigg Boss 15 due to Naagin 6: Never found logic in it

Tejasswi Prakash got the best of both worlds when she won Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 and bagged Ekta Kapoor produced Naagin 6 on the same day. The actress was on cloud nine with this huge development in her career. However, some people claimed that she won the reality show as she is part of the supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 6. Recently, Tejasswi reacted to these claims in an interview with Indian Express and said that she never found logic in it.

While speaking to the news portal, the 28-year-old actress said, “Other actresses, who have played naagins have also done Bigg Boss. But they didn’t win. I never found logic in these claims. It’s not that Ekta ma’am would have taken back the offer if I didn’t win the show. I had even asked her during my first meeting if I won because of the show. And she told me she didn’t care, she wanted me as her Naagin.”

She further added that various statistics had proved that she was loved by the audience every week in Bigg Boss 15 and hence, all the claims are really funny.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi had revealed that her boyfriend and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra had guessed that Ekta Kapoor decide to cast her when she had entered in the show for a special episode. She said, “It was just his guess but turns out that was the case, so that’s sweet. So I am glad I did Bigg Boss in that case because I have always wondered why Ekta ma'am had never cast me in any of her shows, but I am glad it’s finally worked out. I just hope that I work really hard, don’t let her down, and I hope the show does really well.”

