Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about dating Shivin Narang; Says ‘He is a good friend, nothing more than that’

Tejasswi Prakash dismisses the reports of dating her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 competitor Shivin Narang and claims that they are just friends.

Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, has been grabbing eyeballs with her bubbly nature and daredevil spirit on the adventure based show. However, recently, the diva’s love life made it the headlines after fans started speaking of her growing bond with Beyhadh star Shivin Narang with who she had competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. There has been a buzz that the two stars are dating each other and are going strong with their relationship. In fact, fans were seen trending the hashtag #TeVin made with the amalgamation of Tejasswi and Shivin’s name.

And while the netizens are in awe of this rumoured couple, Tejasswi is quite surprised with the ongoing rumours about her love affair. In her recent interview with Times of India, the television actress has dismissed the rumours of dating Shivin and asserted that they are just good friends and nothing more. “I really don’t know what bond has fans seen between us. Yes, he is a good friend. That’s it. But there is nothing more than that. All people are asking me and even my friends are asking if I am dating him. I am not dating him. I thought they are reacting to our friendship. But now if they are saying that I am having an affair then, of course, I am going to react,” Tejasswi was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the Pehredaar Piya Ki actress also spoke about her journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and is glad to have participated in the show. She is happy about her journey on KKK10 and stated, “My journey was great. It was fun. I am happy with what I have done in the show and what the show has given me.”

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Times Of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More