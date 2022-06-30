Tejasswi Prakash drops photoshoot PICS with Punjabi song lyrics; Karan Kundrra are you watching?

Tejasswi Prakash is all over the headlines ever since she won Bigg Boss 15. While she had won hearts with her strong game, Tejasswi also grabbed eyeballs as she was announced as the lead of the much talked about Naagin 6 soon after her triumph. While the actress is slaying it with her performance on the small screen, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi manages to leave her fans in awe with her style statements and often dishes major fashion goals.

This time the star took Instagram at storm by treating her fans with amazing pictures from her latest photoshoot. In these photos, Tejasswi looks royal as she has draped a dark green saree and paired it with an elegant pink blouse. The actress accessorised her outfit with heavy golden earrings and styled her hair into a pony. She opted for simple flawless makeup and looks amazing as she strikes some poses for the pictures. Sharing these snaps, Tejasswi captioned, "Mainu lageya Allah ne awaaz maari Bulaya mainu, Tu si sajna"

On the personal front, Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house and since then they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

On the professional front, started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

