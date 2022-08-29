Tejasswi Prakash enjoys food made by Karan Kundrra mother; Actress threatens him for not posting the picture

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash form the most adorable couple of the telly industry. The duo found love inside Bigg Boss 15 house and their love has only grown ever since. The couple has a massive fan following on social media and they are lovingly called #Tejran. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi are often spotted doing PDA and teasing each other. In the recent picture shared by Karan, his ladylove is seen scolding him for posting her picture.

In the picture, Naagin 6 lead is seen in boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s home. She is seen sitting on the kitchen slab as and having her food, as Karan’s mother cooks for her. Tejasswi Prakash shares a great bond with Karan’s mother, she has also talked about it many times. In the picture, she is seen getting annoyed with Karan for not posting the picture earlier. Karan wrote in story, “My gawwdd here you go…galti ho gayee nai… maaf kar do dhamkao mat.”

See video here-

A recent video of the power couple went viral within the blink of an eye, and here's why. In this video, we can Karan is looking dapper in a blazer set whereas Tejasswi is seen raising oomph in an orange two-piece glamourous outfit. The two can be seen standing still on a moving elevator and adorably kissing each other as they come close on the opposite sides. This is surely a treat for Tejran fans who can't stop gushing over this video and showering their love on the two. Karan and Tejasswi's PDA and loved-up gesture for each other has made them the most romantic pair in the industry.

Also read- WATCH: Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra set the internet blazing with their PDA-filled video