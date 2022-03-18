Tejasswi Prakash excited about celebrating first Holi with Karan Kundrra; Says ‘I know he’ll make it special’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been among the most talked about couples in the telly world. The couple has been making the headlines since their stint in Bigg Boss 15 and while they had found love in each other on the show, they are going strong with their relationship. Interestingly, Karan and Tejasswi will be celebrating their first Holi together this year and the Bigg Boss 15 winner is quite excited about it. During her recent interaction with ETimes TV, Tejasswi shared her plans to celebrate Holi with Karan.

The Naagin 6 actress stated that they don’t have any plans as such. “Knowing Karan, I know he will make it special. He loves the festival so much and I know when I am with him, I will enjoy it too,” Tejasswi added. She also asserted that there is going to be an unsaid competition between them on who will put colour on whom first. Well, fans will surely be looking forward to seeing the pics from their first Holi celebrations. Furthermore, Tejasswi also got candid about her favourite Holi memory.

She recalled how the entire family would come together to celebrate Holi and enjoy ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ before she had entered the showbiz industry. “Holi-day in the Wayangankar household has always been a family day,” Tejasswi was quoted saying. As of now, the actress was seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Tejasswi is sharing the screen space with Simba Nagpal for the first time in the show and their onscreen chemistry is grabbing a lot of attention.