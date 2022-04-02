Tejasswi Prakash excited to celebrate first Gudi Padwa with beau Karan Kundrra, says 'Expecting a special gift

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 6, is excited for today's Gudi Padwa celebrations. The diva will be celebrating the Maharashtrian festival with her family. This year it is also her first Padwa with beau Karan Kundrra as the two got into a relationship just a few months back. While getting ready for the festivities, the actress shared that this time the festival will bring more joy as she has a new special person in her life, referring to Karan Kundrra.

In a recent interview with TOI, Tejasswi said that she hopes to get off work timely and reach back home early to celebrate the Maharashtrian New Year. Tejasswi told that she is not planning to wear a saree but is looking forward get dressed up in a nice Indian outfit and having a gala time with her loved ones. When asked whether Karan Kundrra will be a part of the celebrations, the diva said, "When a girl finds a special person in her life or gets engaged, it is considered auspicious for the male partner to gift her ladylove something special on this day. I am not very sure if he is aware of this ritual, however, I will wait for him to find out and give me a present." She further added that Karan is a part of her life now and so this festival of Gudi Padwa will be special and different as she has finally found the guy she was looking for.

While actress Tejasswi Prakash is busy with the shoot of Naagin 6, Karan Kundrra is working as a jailer in the show Lock Upp and will soon be hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. Despite their busy schedule, the two lovebirds always manage to spend time together and give major couple goals.

