Tejasswi Prakash gets an adorable surprise from her fans ahead of her birthday on the sets of Naagin 6; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular names on social media these days, owing to her stint in Bigg Boss 15. She was loved in the show for her adorable looks and strong personality and was declared as the winner of the season. Tejasswi met the love of her life Karan Kundrra inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they are inseparable. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

As Tejasswi's birthday is approaching on 10th June, fans have already started her pre-birthday celebration. The actress has always been a fan favourite celebrity, and her fans root for her ardently. Today, Tejasswi was spotted on the sets of Naagin 6 along with her fans, who surprised the actress with a cute hamper that consists of a cake, a chocolate box, and a mug. The Naagin 6 actress was seen cutting the cake with them on the sets of the show.

Earlier, during an interaction with the paps, Tejasswi Prakash was questioned about her birthday plans. The actress looked very excited about her birthday on 10th June, but she didn’t reveal much about it. She shared that she has not planned anything yet. But it will be surely exciting to know what her boyfriend Karan Kundrra has planned for her special day.

Tejasswi Prakash career:

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

As per Hindustan Times, Tejasswi will also mark her debut in Bollywood soon. She is reported to be romancing the talented and versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2.

