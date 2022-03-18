Tejasswi Prakash gets a kiss from beau Karan Kundrra at Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Holi bash; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The actors fell in love during their stint on Salman Khan-fronted reality show, Bigg Boss 15, and ever since then, they have been inseparable. The duo is often spotted together by the paparazzi, while fans on social media go gaga over their pictures. Fans even have a couple name for them called ‘Tejran’ which they use to address the lovebirds together. Today, Karan and Tejasswi were papped as they arrived for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s star-studded Holi bash. As they posed together, Karan gave his ladylove a peck on her cheeks.

Some time back, Karan and Tejasswi arrived at Ankita and Vicky’s first Holi bash after their marriage. Karan looked quite dapper in this desi avatar featuring a white kurta and a black pyjama. He also donned a pair of suave eyewear, and black shoes. Tejasswi, on the other hand, was seen wearing a pair of black co-ord set featuring a bralette and a pair of trousers. She donned a sheer white cover-up on top. Her hair was kept open and she completed her look with a silver necklace. As the shutterbugs clicked them, Karan and Tejasswi hugged, and the former adorably gave a peck on Tejasswi’s cheeks.

Take a look at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s pictures together:

In a recent interaction with ETimes TV, Tejasswi spoke about celebrating the festival with Karan. “Knowing Karan, I know he will make it special. He loves the festival so much and I know when I am with him, I will enjoy it too,” Tejasswi added. She also asserted that there is going to be an unsaid competition between them on who will put colour on whom first.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra gets papped as he accompanies GF Tejasswi Prakash post Naagin 6 shoot; PICS