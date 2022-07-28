Tejasswi Prakash gives a glimpse of her singing talent with ‘Jiya Laage Naa’; Karan Kundrra REACTS

Tejasswi Prakash has been making headlines since her stint in Bigg Boss 15. The actress not only won the show but also won the heart of handsome hunk Karan Kundrra. The duo has been dating since the show and are inseparable. Right after the reality show, she was offered lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show, Naagin 6. The actress is getting lots of love and appreciation for the role. The actress shared a BTS video herself, where she is seen singing beautifully.

Naagin 6 star is seen dressed in a beautiful red traditional outfit with a golden foil print over it. Her hair is open and she has applied a small red bindi. She is seen beautifully singing ‘Jiya Laage Naa’ song. She captioned the video, “Here comes the naagingale… Oopppsss I mean the nightingale”. Beau Karan Kundrra is in love with her singing as he shared love and angel emojis. He also commented, “Aaaah was waiting for you to post this”.

Tejasswi Prakash recently came to limelight as Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor shared a video, where she is seen enacting a dialogue of Kiara from Naagin 6. The video is going viral on social media and Tejasswi also reshared the video.

Tejasswi Prakash was also recently spotted with Karan Kundrra, who came to pick her up after shoot. He came to pick her on his bike, and they also posed for paps. On the work front, Karan and Tejasswi have recently joined hands for a music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ which revolves around a couple who craves for time with each other. They shot for the song in Goa.

