Tejasswi Prakash gives her party look an offbeat twist and wins hearts with panache; PIC

Tejasswi Prakash is all over the headlines ever since she has won the much talked about Bigg Boss 15. While she had won hearts with her strong game, Tejasswi also grabbed eyeballs as she was announced as the lead of the much talked about Naagin 6 soon after her triumph. While the actress is slaying it with her performance on the small screen, her fashion sense has also been the talk of the town. Tejasswi manages to leave her fans in awe with her style statements and often dishes major fashion goals.

Interestingly, we have got our hands on a stunning pic of the Naagin 6 actress wherein she was grabbing attention with her snazzy party look which had an offbeat twist. In the pic, Tejasswi wore a white crew neck cold shoulder crop top that featured a criss-cross detailed hem. The stylish top was teamed with a cool blush pink skirt that bore triple white stripes running vertically on the sides and a frontal flap design. Tejasswi’s uber-chic look was elevated with maroon bomber jackets and white kicks that gave a sporty spin to her subtle yet glamorous avatar. She completed her look with glossy pink lip colour, flawless base and mascara laden eyes.

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s pic:

Meanwhile, Tejasswi has also been creating a buzz for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The couple had found love in each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and are going strong with their relationship. While there have been speculations about their wedding, Tejasswi, in a conversation with Times of India stated that it’s too early to say in this regard.

