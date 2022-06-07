Tejasswi Prakash goes down on her knees with rose for Karan Kundrra; He says, 'Isne meri zindagi badal di hai'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most-loved couples and their simple love story has won everyone's hearts. Just like a regular couple, they too had their share of ups and downs inside the Bigg Boss 15 house but at the end of the day, they made sure to sort out their issues before going to sleep. Their relationship has blossomed with each passing day and their camaraderie with the paparazzi is also quite fun to watch. This week, Tejasswi will be joining her boyfriend Karan Kundrra to host the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.

The makers of Dance Deewane Juniors shared a promo of Tejasswi Prakash's dreamy entry in a pink tulle dress where she dedicates 'Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega' to Karan Kundrra. He can be smiling continually with eyes stuck on his 'ladoo.' She also gives a flying kiss to him and the moment the actress goes down on her knee with a red rose, Karan immediately lifts her, hugs and kisses her. This particular moment describes their love relationship. The makers captioned this post as: "Stage par aayega ek aisa couple jinke rishtey ne bana li hai hum sab ke dilon mein ek special jagah. Kya aap ho taiyaar milne #TejRan se iss weekend? (sic)"

Watch the promo here

In the promo, Karan is also heard praising Tejasswi. He said, "Jabse Tejasswi meri zindagi mein aayi hai, meri zindagi badal gayi hai. Jaise haathon ki ungliyaan hoti hai na, vaise hain hum dono." (From the moment Tejasswi entered my life, it has changed for the best.) Later, Karah went down on his knees with a red heart-shaped balloon and expressed his love for Tejasswi. The actress accepted the balloon and couldn't stop blushing.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's bike ride

During the shoot of this episode, Karan Kundrra even took Tejasswi on a bike ride. He wore a white shirt and pants and paired them with a green leather jacket. The video was loved by fans and they couldn't stop gushing over this couple's cuteness. Speaking of marriage, Karan had exclusively told Pinkvilla that the decision is up to Tejasswi.

