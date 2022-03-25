Tejasswi Prakash on her role in Naagin 6: I really hope I am justifying my character

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash’s career graph is clearly on a rise. After emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, the actress bagged Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 and has been entertaining her audience ever since the first episode aired. Now, in a recent interview, Bigg Boss winner shared that she has not yet come to terms with her new found fame.

As per a report in Indian Express, Tejasswi said that she couldn’t believe the number of fans and fan clubs she had when she came out of the Bigg Boss house. She added that a humongous part of the credit for her Bigg Boss win goes to her fans.

Talking about Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash shared happiness and said it was “a huge professional privilege” to join the list of actors who’ve played the character in the previous seasons of Ekta Kapoor starrer. She said it feels like a dream has come true and hopes that she is doing a good job and justifying her character in Naagin 6.

Calling her current phase “great”, Tejasswi added that she still has a long way to go. “There’s a huge list of professional goals that I need to achieve first. I want to do more and more challenging roles, projects that really bring out the best in me. And I am glad that I have so many supporters in my life, who push me to do better every single day,” she said.

Along with Tejasswi Prakash, Naagin 6 features Simba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Adaa Khan, and others in the show.

Also Read: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash keep it cool and casual as they get papped in the city; PHOTOS

