Tejasswi Prakash hurts her head on the sets of Naagin 6; Karan Kundrra calls her ‘cartoon’

Tejasswi Prakash is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6. The actress is getting appreciation for playing the role of Sheshnaagin in the show. She is paired with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal, and the pair is loved by the fans. Tejasswi Prakash is quite popular on social media for her personal and professional life. The actress has been dating Karan Kundrra since the show Bigg Bos 15. Tejasswi Prakash recently got hurt during the shoot of her show.

Tejasswi shared a video on social media, where she is seen sitting in her vanity van and Karan Kundrra is also seen there. Karan is seen holding a cube of ice as he rubs it on a bump of her forehead. He said that she is really a cartoon as she has got a bump like the one in Tom and Jerry cartoon. Naagin 6 actress also showed a glimpse of the bump. She said, ‘Maine apna sir fudwa liya sets pe.” Karan also jokes about as he applies ice on the swelling.

See post here-

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the spotlight ever since they fell for each other in Bigg Boss last year. They have been shelling relationship goals and fans just cannot get enough of them. ‘TejRan’ fans are eagerly waiting for their favorite couple to get married soon. There were several rumours about Teja and Karan's secret engagement in past. Speculations were also rife that the couple is prepping up to tie the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. While both of them have denied all such reports multiple times so far, Karan has now confirmed that their wedding is on cards.

Also read- Karan Kundrra CONFIRMS marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘Sab raazi hain’