Tejasswi Prakash to Karan Kundrra: Bigg Boss 15’s top newsmaker of the week

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is one of the leading shows on Indian television sets. The audience loves the ounces of drama, action, comedy, and much more inside the BB house. The contestants are often seen fighting and losing their temper in the task, but there are some happy moments in the house. Here we are recalling the events for the previous week as we determine the top newsmakers of the week.

Tejasswi Prakash

The contestant is a complete entertainer, and she is often seen making other contestants amused by her actions. She was seen entertaining everyone as she said that she loves Bigg Boss, Nishant, and Umar Riaz.

Karan Kundrra

The actor came to the limelight with his excellent leadership and intelligent planning for making the lives of the gharwasis difficult. He is also getting attention due to his growing fondness for Tejasswi Prakash.

Vishal Kotian

Vishal came to the limelight due to his strong game plan in the show. He formed an alliance with Shamita Shetty and talked her into making his team win the task. Vishal and Shamita have become a strong team in the show now.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal was seen getting into a fight with Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra. He was also scolded by host Salman Khan for disrespect towards the contestant Vidhi Pandya.

Afsana Khan

The singer grabbed attention as she lost her cool in an episode and tore Akasa’s clothes. She also age-shamed Shamita Shetty and threw a slipper in her direction. Her actions were looked down upon by Salman Khan and special guest Farah Khan.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: With the declaration of last day of jungle, contestants get into huge dilemma over prize money