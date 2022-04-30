Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra get clicked in earth-tone coloured outfits as they step out in the city; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The couple fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and formed a strong relationship. Even after coming out of the house, they have been going strong and they are often spotted together on dates. Tejasswi Prakash bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's successful franchise show, Naagin 6. Karan and Tejasswi are often seen together after her shoots. The couple was recently papped in the city as they posed in style.

In the recent pictures of the adorable, Karan Kundrra looks dapper in earthy green and blue shade shirt and trousers. He paired the look with white sports shoes. Tejasswi Prakash looks chic in a white and beige contrast jumpsuit. Her hair is tied up neatly and she had sported high heels as well as sunglasses. She and Karan Kundrra posed together for the paps.

Karan and Tejasswi are fans’ favourite and they lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped together. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra revisited his Bigg Boss 15 journey and said that he used to be one of those people who ridiculed the idea of falling in love on the reality show. However, he added that he believes that he was destined to do the show to meet the love of his life Tejasswi. He said, “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place.”

