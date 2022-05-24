Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra get clicked at Naagin 6 sets; Former flaunts bag with cute nickname 'Laddoo'

Since declaring their love for one other, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most famous pairs on social media. Even after leaving the show, the pair have kept a strong relationship. They are frequently spotted in the city as they paint it red with their love. The couple has been very vocal about their relationship and their transparency is one of the many things that their fans adore about them. Just on Monday, they couple got papped at Naagin 6 sets and we also spotted a super adorable thing!

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra spotted at Naagin 6 sets

In the pictures, both Tejasswi and Karan looked quite smart. Karan sported a casual vibe as we wore a white shirt with red pants and grey kicks. On the other hand, Tejasswi looked beautiful in a white top with a denim skirt. The duo held each other as they got clicked. What caught our attention was Tejasswi’s bag as it was no ordinary bag. It was a customised one and had ‘Laddoo’ imprinted on it. To note, Laddoo is Karan’s adorable nickname for Tejasswi. Well, aren’t these guys just too cute?

Tejasswi Prakash on marriage with Karan Kundrra

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Tejasswi spoke about her marriage with Karan Kundrra. On being asked about her opinion on marriage with Karan Kundrra, she said, “I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed.”

