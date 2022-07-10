Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra go on a cute tea date; Win fans' hearts with THIS adorable gesture

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most talked about couples in the television industry. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and their love for each other has only grown since then. Ever since the couple declared their love for each other, they have been very vocal and transparent about their relationship, and their fans are thrilled by the amazing chemistry between the two. Just on Saturday, it was revealed that the duo has joined hands for a romantic music video based on the monsoon theme titled 'Baarish Aayi Hain'. Now, they were spotted on their romantic ‘cutting chai’ date and the two just won our hearts.

In the video, Karan could be seen going down on his knees and offering a bouquet of flowers to her. The duo were seen laughing heartily. Tejasswi looked gorgeous in a bling, one-shouldered dress. She looked all glammed up. On the other hand, Karan went for a smart and classy look. He wore a pink tee with white pants and looked quite dapper.

Take a look at the video HERE

Talking about the duo’s upcoming music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hain’, on Saturday, they took their respective social media handles to announce this and treated their fans with a glimpse of it. Sharing the first poster from their upcoming music video, Karan captioned, "The Rain Song of all Rain songs of the season. #BaarishAayiHain out on 14th July. On the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel. This one is special". 'Tejran' fans have gone gaga on just the glimpse of this poster and have expressed their excitement in the comment section. Several have dropped comments like 'So excited', 'CANT WAIT', 'This looks magical', 'Cuties', 'I'M SCREAAAMINNNGGGGGGG ', and so on.

