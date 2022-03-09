Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra just aced the new Instagram trend; See video now

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra make the most adorable and popular couple on the internet. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house where they had joined as contestants. They expressed their feelings for each other in the house itself. Even after coming out of the house, they are often spotted together. They also like to share their pictures and videos on social media with their fans. In the recent video, the pair is seen doing a trending reel on social media.

In the video shared by Tejasswi Prakash, she is seen with her bae Karan Kundrra at a restaurant. They are recreating a popular reel, where they have to move their head in a certain direction when the beat drops. The actress looks pretty in a yellow and black printed dress. Karan Kundrra has sported a multicolour sweatshirt along with blue denim and black sunglasses. Karan is also seen kissing her head lovingly. Tejasswi captioned, “When he is fed up of me not deciding what to order #buffet #itis” See video here- Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner of the show Bigg Boss 15, as she walked home with the trophy and prize money. She was also offered the role of Shreshta Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s successful franchise, Naagin 6. She is paired with her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Simba Nagpal. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were recently seen together in their first music video, Rula Deti Hai. The music video is getting lots of love and appreciation from their fans.

Also read- Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi says her mother is her inspiration; Reveals her & Karan’s plan for their moms